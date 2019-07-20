Ireland Baldwin altera a sus familiares con sus eróticos desnudos en Instagram

En el pasado Ireland Baldwin le ha dado algún que otro susto a sus familiares con las fotografías ligera de ropa que comparte con bastante regularidad y con las que sus tíos, primos e incluso sus padres se encuentran sin previo aviso cuando abren Instagram.
La última imagen que la joven ha compartido desde Nueva York para celebrar su estancia en el hotel Sixty destaca por encima de las demás debido a las pocas prendas que se puso antes de salir a la terraza y posar para la cámara, que se limitaban a un par de tacones, un tanga de color carne y una toalla atada alrededor de la cabeza.
“Puede que nunca me dejen volver, pero no pasa nada. Y quiero dejar claro que mi cul* no está tan pálido, es por culpa de la luz. No, sí que está así de blanco”, ha bromeado.
yoooo!!! love your body. respect your body. stop spending your money on juul pods. spend it on vitamins and veggies. get your titties checked. get active. get vitamin d. breathe fresh air. be happy. laugh it all off. spend your remaining time on this earth with people who love you and make you feel good and if you don’t have many of those people, get out and go look for them. some of y’all are taking this whole life thing so damn seriously… and it’s so not worth it.
Su padre, el famoso actor Alec Baldwin, no tardó en toparse con esa instantánea suya casi desnuda y su reacción fue exactamente la siguiente: “Discúlpame, ¿qué?”, escribió en la sección de comentarios todavía en estado de shock.
A poem to my h8trs: hi 👋🏼 I’m Ireland. In the comments below, you’ll call me a slut, you’ll call me a hoe. I already know. You’ll call me fat, you’ll shame my tats. You’ll say I have 0 talent and I’m my family’s biggest embarrassment. But guess what? If I’m a slut for loving my body and I’m a hoe for being naked in @stuartweitzman thigh highs as a hobby, then you can simply unfollow and go sobby sobby to your mommy and poppy because you got nothing better to do than be a lame shrew and call people names because you’re jealous of my boobs and things. – Dr Suess (kidding) but in all serious, it took me way too long to get to a place where I can love the skin I’m in and tonight I’m celebrating that! Thank you to all my supporters and people on here who lift me sky high and buh-bye to those wasting time trying to tear me down. 👋🏼 ♥️ photo: @gregoriophotography
Su tío Billy Baldwin se mostró algo menos parco en palabras, pero aun así no pudo ocultar su sorpresa y sus dudas acerca de cómo debería reaccionar tras verla de esa guisa.
“Esta es una difícil para que el tío Billy le dé ‘me gusta’. #incómodo”, le reprochó con sentido del humor.