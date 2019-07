“The Eternals”, “Black Widow”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”: lo que sigue de Marvel

View this post on Instagram

Just announced in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. #SDCC