Chiquis Rivera desnuda y en toalla

La joven cantante sigue los pasos de su tía Rosie Rivera
Chiquis Rivera desnuda y en toalla
Chiquis Rivera.
Foto: Instagram
Por: Redacción

Chiquis Rivera compartió en sus historias de Instagram un breve vídeo en el que lució su radiante piel.

Chiquis Rivera/Captura de instagram
Chiquis Rivera/Captura de instagram

En la imagen se le puede ver solo llevando una toalla para sujetar y quitar el exceso de agua de su cabellera.

La imagen, por el aparente desnudo de la cantante, hace que muchos recuerden la publicidad que compartió Jacqie y Rosie Rivera, su tía, para su línea de maquillaje.

View this post on Instagram

Three years ago we began this project with @bebellacosmetics … the CEO and @jennirivera have so much in common. Both coming from the Paramount Swap Meet… it’s one of the reason I choose to go with them… the second reason was that it’s run by two sisters. I admire @esmeralda_bebellaceo so much and I respect and relate with her baby sister @bebellasister_ruby like no other. I know these ladies where the real deal. Consultant @brendamonique_ confirmed everything I knew on my spirit. Strong, Hispanic business women… together we make my sister’s dream come true. • For you my sister… its a pleasure to be your employee and baby sister. I love you…. more. • See you all July 2nd at Jenni Rivera Boutique In Huntington Park 12pm. Also available online BebellaCosmetic.com • #BeBellaxJenniRivera #jenni50

A post shared by 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚 / 𝐒𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚™ (@rosierivera) on

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?