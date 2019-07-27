Chiquis Rivera desnuda y en toalla

Chiquis Rivera compartió en sus historias de Instagram un breve vídeo en el que lució su radiante piel.
En la imagen se le puede ver solo llevando una toalla para sujetar y quitar el exceso de agua de su cabellera.
La imagen, por el aparente desnudo de la cantante, hace que muchos recuerden la publicidad que compartió Jacqie y Rosie Rivera, su tía, para su línea de maquillaje.
“Ya van a empezar las poca risa!” – @senora_rosa Cuando empezamos @jacqierivera y yo a reírnos, no podemos parar. @jenicka_lopez igual de bella pensando que somos unas simples. 😂 • Now vemos el 2 de Julio en #JenniRiveraBoutique 12pm Línea de maquillaje disponible en: USA Mexico BeBellaCosmetics.com Jenni Rivera Boutique JenniRiveraFashion.com 2 de Julio !! 📸: @damir_k #BeBellaxJenniRivera #Jenni50
Three years ago we began this project with @bebellacosmetics … the CEO and @jennirivera have so much in common. Both coming from the Paramount Swap Meet… it’s one of the reason I choose to go with them… the second reason was that it’s run by two sisters. I admire @esmeralda_bebellaceo so much and I respect and relate with her baby sister @bebellasister_ruby like no other. I know these ladies where the real deal. Consultant @brendamonique_ confirmed everything I knew on my spirit. Strong, Hispanic business women… together we make my sister’s dream come true. • For you my sister… its a pleasure to be your employee and baby sister. I love you…. more. • See you all July 2nd at Jenni Rivera Boutique In Huntington Park 12pm. Also available online BebellaCosmetic.com • #BeBellaxJenniRivera #jenni50