ÚLTIMA HORA
Murió hijo de Osama bin Laden y heredero de Al Qaeda, según gobierno de EEUU

Fotógrafo capta la insólita imagen de un león marino en la boca de una ballena

El también biólogo dijo que era la primera vez que veía also como esto. ¡El final es sorprendente!
Por: Redacción

El fotógrafo y biólogo Chris Dekker, especializado en naturaleza y vida salvaje, se llevó una sorpresa al captar una insólita imagen que nunca antes había visto en la Bahía de Monterrey.

La foto fue tomada durante un viaje en barco para ver de cerca a las ballenas jorobadas que en esta época se encuentran de paso por las costas de California en el océano Pacífico.

En su Instagram que cuenta con más de 32 mil seguidores, el fotógrafo escribió “Justo el otro día fui testigo de algo que nunca había visto antes en la Bahía de Monterey. Mientras que las jorobadas estaban arremetidas alimentándose de una escuela de anchoas, un león marino aparentemente no saltó del camino lo suficientemente rápido y quedó atrapado dentro de la boca de las ballenas. En algún momento, el lobo marino escapó y la ballena también parecía estar bien mientras continuaba alimentándose, ¡pero debe haber sido una experiencia extraña para ambas partes! ¡Ese lobo marino tuvo la verdadera ‘¡experiencia de Jonás!'”

De acuerdo con Dekker, la ballena jorobada que normalmente se alimenta de anchoas y de peces pequeños nunca cerró su mandíbula y dejó ir al león marino. El épico momento capta otra enseñanza de la naturaleza que sólo toma del ambiente que lo rodea lo que necesita para subsistir. Como dice el dicho “agua que no has de beber, déjala correr”.

Otras imágenes fantásticas tomadas pro Dekker dan cuenta de la belleza de la naturaleza.

Video: 30 años de terremotos en California en un minuto

Terremotos: ¿Cuándo es un pre temblor y cuándo es una réplica?

Millones de mariposas migran desde México e invaden el sur de California

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?