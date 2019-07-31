Fotógrafo capta la insólita imagen de un león marino en la boca de una ballena

El fotógrafo y biólogo Chris Dekker, especializado en naturaleza y vida salvaje, se llevó una sorpresa al captar una insólita imagen que nunca antes había visto en la Bahía de Monterrey.
La foto fue tomada durante un viaje en barco para ver de cerca a las ballenas jorobadas que en esta época se encuentran de paso por las costas de California en el océano Pacífico.
Just the other day I witnessed something out on Monterey Bay I had never seen before. While the humpbacks were lunge feeding on a school of anchovies, a sea lion apparently didn't jump out of the way fast enough and got trapped inside the whales mouth! At some point the sea lion escaped and the whale seemed fine too as it continued to feed, but it must have been a strange experience for both parties! That sea lion had the true "Jonah Experience"!
En su Instagram que cuenta con más de 32 mil seguidores, el fotógrafo escribió “Justo el otro día fui testigo de algo que nunca había visto antes en la Bahía de Monterey. Mientras que las jorobadas estaban arremetidas alimentándose de una escuela de anchoas, un león marino aparentemente no saltó del camino lo suficientemente rápido y quedó atrapado dentro de la boca de las ballenas. En algún momento, el lobo marino escapó y la ballena también parecía estar bien mientras continuaba alimentándose, ¡pero debe haber sido una experiencia extraña para ambas partes! ¡Ese lobo marino tuvo la verdadera ‘¡experiencia de Jonás!'”
De acuerdo con Dekker, la ballena jorobada que normalmente se alimenta de anchoas y de peces pequeños nunca cerró su mandíbula y dejó ir al león marino. El épico momento capta otra enseñanza de la naturaleza que sólo toma del ambiente que lo rodea lo que necesita para subsistir. Como dice el dicho “agua que no has de beber, déjala correr”.
Otras imágenes fantásticas tomadas pro Dekker dan cuenta de la belleza de la naturaleza.
Killer whales (aka orcas) have been putting on quite the show in Monterey Bay this month. While their peak season typically runs from April to May, they keep returning almost day after day to hunt and then, well….show off! Yesterday we encountered this rare pod of transients from the Pacific Northwest who were as acrobatic as orcas can be! Taken aboard @sanctuarycruises
Just witnessed the roaring waterfalls of Yosemite as the spring snow melt from the Sierras is under full blast. All those falls reminded me of this incredible looking sandfall found inside Upper Antelope Canyon. I’ve seen waterfalls all over the world, but this was my first and only fall made of sand!
Pine martens are very adept when it comes to zipping their way across the forest canopy. This can also make them particularly hard to find as they may be hiding out in the branches above, well out of sight. However, the snow can give clues to their whereabouts as it makes it easier to find their tracks and pinpoint what cluster of trees one may be lurking in. While I personally have never had luck finding one during the summer months, they always seem to show up more in winter. I love the snow, but wouldn’t mind finding a marten without it around one day!
