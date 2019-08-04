Club 33: ¿Cómo formar parte de este club secreto de Disneyland?

Sólo los que estén dispuestos a pagar lo que le piden pueden entrar a este club secreto
Se cree que actores como Tom Hanks y Rebel Wilson forman parte de este exclusivo club.
Por: Redacción

Este club privado está en el parque Disneyland en la calle 33 Royal Street en New Orleans Square, justo enseguida del restaurante Blue Bayou. Cientos y cientos de personas pasan por ahí diariamente sin darse cuenta de la entrada al club, la cual puede reconocerse fácilmente por una placa que tiene escrita la dirección con el número 33 en ella.

 

En un principio, el Club 33 fue concebido por el propio Walt Disney para albergar a invitados especiales, donde podría haber dignatarios, celebridades, políticos y otros personajes VIP.

Se completó en mayo de 1967 y no cualquiera puede entrar. Al día de hoy, está reservado exclusivamente para los miembros y sus invitados. De hecho, desde 2011, hay una lista de espera de 10 años para poder obtener una nueva membresía.

Se rumorea que uno de sus miembros es el actor Tom Hanks y la actriz Rebel Wilson. Además, adentro tiene un restaurante 5 estrellas y es el único lugar en todo Disneyland donde pueden servir alcohol.

¿Cómo puedes entrar?

La respuesta es simple: con mucho dinero. El costo promedio para los miembros incluye una tarifa inicial de $40,000 dólares y cuotas anuales de $12,000 dólares. Por eso, si puedes pagarlo, y tienes mucha paciencia para esperar los 10 años para que te den tu membresía, podrías entrar sin problemas.

Todos los artículos en el restaurante tienen grabado el nombre Club 33 con tinta dorada, desde las servilletas hasta los sanitarios.

Los menús de la cena ofrecen de cinco a seis platos que incluyen faisán frito con coles de Bruselas, ragú de salchicha de Andouille y esencia de pinot, cordero de Colorado y salchicha de langosta asada.

Todos los invitados reciben u trato especial y aquí puedes tener encuentros privados con varios personajes de Disney, como Mickey y Minnie.

