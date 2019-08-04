Club 33: ¿Cómo formar parte de este club secreto de Disneyland?

Este club privado está en el parque Disneyland en la calle 33 Royal Street en New Orleans Square, justo enseguida del restaurante Blue Bayou. Cientos y cientos de personas pasan por ahí diariamente sin darse cuenta de la entrada al club, la cual puede reconocerse fácilmente por una placa que tiene escrita la dirección con el número 33 en ella.
One of the topics covered in today's episode is the exclusive, members-only Club 33. Just pay $25,000 and you're in!
En un principio, el Club 33 fue concebido por el propio Walt Disney para albergar a invitados especiales, donde podría haber dignatarios, celebridades, políticos y otros personajes VIP.
What would you do if these doors were opened to you?
Se completó en mayo de 1967 y no cualquiera puede entrar. Al día de hoy, está reservado exclusivamente para los miembros y sus invitados. De hecho, desde 2011, hay una lista de espera de 10 años para poder obtener una nueva membresía.
Se rumorea que uno de sus miembros es el actor Tom Hanks y la actriz Rebel Wilson. Además, adentro tiene un restaurante 5 estrellas y es el único lugar en todo Disneyland donde pueden servir alcohol.
Celebrities enjoying the Double Rum Rutkin Part 73. Think of it. You are at your office. It's busy but your mind is elsewhere. Suddenly out of nowhere you get a call from Robert Gavin asking if you can hang out that evening at Disneyland and perhaps join him to have a numbingly cold and oh so delicious DRR! Count me in! Especially if it a chance to hang with Robert. Many of you remember him as Kevin Porter in the TV series Land of the Lost. He played a cool dude on the show and he certainly is one in real life. Robert has also starred on Bay Watch and numerous other shows. Entrepreneur, USC Trojan, Robert is one of the nicest guys I know. He is so much fun to talk to. The conversation never dies. Except when all the fans and well-wishers come over to interrupt so they can meet him. What a great and unexpected evening! Hey Robert! Let's do it again!
¿Cómo puedes entrar?
La respuesta es simple: con mucho dinero. El costo promedio para los miembros incluye una tarifa inicial de $40,000 dólares y cuotas anuales de $12,000 dólares. Por eso, si puedes pagarlo, y tienes mucha paciencia para esperar los 10 años para que te den tu membresía, podrías entrar sin problemas.
Todos los artículos en el restaurante tienen grabado el nombre Club 33 con tinta dorada, desde las servilletas hasta los sanitarios.
We have been to Club 33 once when Sierra was very young. We are going to Disney in October again for her graduation trip, so I was wondering if anyone I know has any connections to help get us in again? Thought it was worth checking
Los menús de la cena ofrecen de cinco a seis platos que incluyen faisán frito con coles de Bruselas, ragú de salchicha de Andouille y esencia de pinot, cordero de Colorado y salchicha de langosta asada.
Todos los invitados reciben u trato especial y aquí puedes tener encuentros privados con varios personajes de Disney, como Mickey y Minnie.
