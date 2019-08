¡Insólito! Jugador de basquetbol suspendido por embarazo

View this post on Instagram

DJ Cooper Suspended By FIBA After Falsified Drug Test Revealed He Was Pregnant

DJ Cooper was suspended by FIBA (Fédération Internationale de Basketball), after using someone else's urine for a drug test as his own. The results of the drug test revealed that Cooper was pregnant, according to Eurohoops.

Reports say that the urine actually belonged to his girlfriend, who likely didn't know she was pregnant at the time.

DJ had to take the urinalysis test to possibly join the Bosnian national team as a naturalized player. FIBA immediately suspended the player for fraud, and now he will not be able to hit the court until June 20, 2020.

Cooper last played with Monaco in 2017-2018, before announcing that he's taking a basketball break for "family reasons."