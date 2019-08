‘Amor eterno’, canción de Juan Gabriel, se vuelve himno para recordar a víctimas de masacre en El Paso

If you come from a Mexican family, you know this song. It's usually sung at funerals as a last good bye. It ends with the promise that one day we will reunite.

Today, #ElPaso sang it to the 20 victims of Saturday's massacre. #AmorEterno pic.twitter.com/EUACgnqIsl

— Angélica M. Casas (@AngelicaMCasas) August 5, 2019