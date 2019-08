Protestas y el “bebé Trump” reciben a Donald y Melania en Dayton tras tiroteo

Under a waving "Resist" flag and in front of the infamous "Trump Baby" balloon, a crowd in Dayton shouts "not one more!" ahead of the president's visit to the city.

A mass shooting in Dayton last weekend left nine dead. https://t.co/o0mqUtoqq0 pic.twitter.com/uPRvovyf9f

— ABC News (@ABC) August 7, 2019