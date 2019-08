¿Por qué esta nieve se volvió rosa?

It may be August, but there is still plenty of snow and ice above 9,500 feet! This reddish colored snow is often called watermelon snow. The red or pink color is the usually green algae's natural sunscreen, protecting itself from too much heat and damaging UV radiation. pic.twitter.com/bfOSIadT4l

— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) August 5, 2019