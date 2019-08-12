Katy Perry es acusada de acoso sexual por el modelo Josh Kloss

Josh Kloss, modelo que protagonizó el video de la canción “Teenage Dream” de Katy Perry, declaró que la cantante lo acosó sexualmente, informó NME.
Kloss hizo la confesión a través de una publicación en Instagram, en la que describió que los hechos ocurrieron en 2010, y que al principio Perry decía que era desagradable besarlo como parte del video.
“Me sentía bastante avergonzado, pero seguía dando todo porque mi ex estaba ocupada engañándome y mi hija era sólo una niña pequeña, así que tenía que soportarlo por su bien“, escribió.
El modelo reveló que al finalizar el rodaje, la estrella lo invitó a un club de striptease, pero declinó la propuesta; tiempo después asistió a una fiesta con Perry.
“Llevé a una amiga que se moría por conocerla. Era la fiesta de cumpleaños de Johny Wujek. Cuando la vi, nos abrazamos, ella seguía siendo mi amor platónico.
“Cuando volteé para presentarle a mi amiga, ella me quitó mi sudadera y bajó mi ropa interior para mostrarle mis genitales a la multitud que nos rodeaba. ¿Te imaginas lo patético y avergonzado que me sentía“, escribió.
El actor de “Teenage Dream” agregó que su intención al revelar su problema es demostrar que no sólo los hombres con poder son capaces de humillar.
“Seguí viéndola usar clips de videos para la gira y después para el DVD, en ellos sólo destacaba a uno de sus coprotagonistas masculinos: ‘yo’.
“Sus representantes me dijeron que no podía hablar nada de Katy en público. Editaron un par de entrevistas y en otras simplemente respondían por mí”, confesó.
Kloss concluyó que participar en el videoclip fue uno de los trabajos más extraños en los que ha participado, y que pensaba hacer la revelación con una versión del tema con ukelele.
“Cuando estaba afinando, pensé: ‘joder, no le ayudaré a su imagen ni un segundo más'”, concluyó.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
POR: Omar Alberto Gutiérrez Linares