Bella Thorne debutará en la industria del porno

Bella Thorne debutará como directora en una película porno para el portal para adultos Pornhub, llevará por nombre ‘Her & Him’, reportó The New York Post.
“Mi idea inicial era hacer una película de terror navideña, pero en su lugar hice una película hermosa y etérea“, declaró la cantante y actriz de 21 años.
La realizadora agregó que en la cinta mostrará una lucha por el dominio entre el hombre y la mujer.
“El proceso de filmación fue interesante porque tuvimos una escena de sexo real en el set que yo nunca había visto“, agregó Thorne.
El vicepresidente del portal, Corey Price, declaró que la película es una representación moderna y sexualmente explícita de Romeo y Julieta.
“Si crees que la pornografía es incómoda, lamento que te sientas así, pero no hagas que otras personas se sientan así“, declaró Bella.
‘Her & Him’ se estrenará en el Festival de Cine de Oldenburg, en Alemania, que se realizará del 11 al 15 de septiembre; posteriormente estará disponible en el portal.
