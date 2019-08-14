Bella Thorne debutará en la industria del porno

View this post on Instagram

Ur bitch never edits she refuses. And I feel so much prettier when I don’t do it. I’m not in my head about like how this or that looks better w a little help. That always made me feel worse so I put a ban on editing photos of me. Mags kinda didn’t like it at first but they got used to it and so did every Photgrapher I work with. So stick to your guns folks!! #thelifeofawannabemogul