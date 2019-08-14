Esta guapísima canadiense te dejará paralizado

Alysha Newman es una canadiense que ha dejado paralizados a todos los asistentes a los Panamericanos de Lima 2019 tras su actuación en el salto de garrocha, donde derramó sensualidad con ese increíble cuerpo que tiene.
Esta guapísima de atleta se subió al podio al ganar el bronce en la competencia de salto en garrocha y sin duda que arrancó suspiros durante todos los Juegos Panamericanos. Fue tanto el furor por esta belleza que llegaron a considerarla como la deportista más sexy y candente de Lima 2019.
Actualmente tiene 25 años y ha ganado varias competencias tanto nacionales como internacionales con la Universidad de Easter Michigan y con la Universidad de Miami. Aquí una galería para que no te pierdas las mejores poses de este bombón.
You heard it here first! The “Newman Top” is finally here!! I’m so excited to collaborate with @emeliaswimwear on this amazing two piece suit!! I know how hard it is to feel comfortable at the beach or even in your own skin. We wanted to design a top that not only looks sexy but feels amazing on! Zip it up, zip it down, blue, red or any color. You choose how you want to rock this reversible bathing suit!!!💝 My favorite thing about this Newman top is the spandex material which holds our puppies in or zip it down to avoid those tan-lines ! The Newman top will be available in May online but for you babes who want to get it early, DM @emeliaswimwear and use my special code “NEWMAN19”!! ENJOY MY QUEENS!!😘🥰 📸: @shotbyronnie