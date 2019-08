Tras discutir con su novia decide atacarla con una excavadora

Hunter Mills of Crestview wanted to talk to his girlfriend – but when she showed up in someone else’s 🚗 and wouldn’t answer a question, he used a front end loader to dump dirt on the 2010 Cadillac. Her window was down. 😳 He’s charged with #felony criminal mischief. #Florida pic.twitter.com/0supeDG0tn

— OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) August 16, 2019