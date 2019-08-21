Aparece un sexto dedo en el pie izquierdo de Kim Kardashian

Exponen el nuevo bochorno de Kim en Instagram
Aparece un sexto dedo en el pie izquierdo de Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Kim Kardashian y Kylie Jenner compartieron una nueva campaña publicitaria sobre su nueva fragancia. Sin embargo, más allá de la colaboración y de lo sexys que se ven con las entalladas mallas, muchos se fijaron en el aparente error de photoshop de la misma ya que en ella se pueden contar seis dedos en el pie izquierdo de Kim.

Aquí la imagen en donde se puede ver el error señalado.

Aquí la publicación original de Kim.

View this post on Instagram

Kylie’s favorite is the nude bottle, I think mine is the pink! She’s been wearing my perfumes forever so this collab is extra special because I know how much she loves the process. Finding her perfect scent was impossible so we narrowed it down to her three favorites! Kkwfragrance.com Aug 23rd.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Aquí unas imágenes en las que se puede ver, perfectamente, que Kim Kardashian solo tiene cinco dedos en su pie izquierdo.

View this post on Instagram

Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

🗞 EXTRA EXTRA 🗞

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Take notes 📝

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

