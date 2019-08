¡El Madrid también le hace el feo! Kubo es cedido al Mallorca

View this post on Instagram

#transfernews 📝 #DoneDeal: #RealMadrid have confirmed that #TakefusaKubo will be loaned to #RCDMallorca for the 2019-20 season. 🌐 Follow @ftndaily for the latest transfer news 🔄📰 #ftn #transfermarket #transferwindow #transfertalk #transfers #footballtransfer #footballtransfers #soccertransfers #footballnews #soccernews #rmcf #kubo #mallorca