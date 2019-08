Milagro: abuelo hispano indigente sale de la calle y se reúne con su familia 24 años después

A tearful, heartwarming reunion! NJ Transit Police reunite a homeless man with his family after 24 years!! Jose Lopez not only got to hug his daughters, he met his grandkids for the first time! Lopez was given a shave and a haircut, plus new clothes for the big reunion moment. pic.twitter.com/puIYKRp2QW

— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 20, 2019