Bonito y barato, así es el vestido de novia hecho a base de papel higiénico

View this post on Instagram

V. Excited to announce that I am one of the 16 designers chosen to participate in Cashmere Collection 2019 curated by Joe Zee. 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 The project is to create a look entirely out of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue paper (YES TISSUE PAPER) that is inspired by a chosen fashion design icon, and my inspiration is Maison Martin Margiela. 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 Stay tune for updates and more sneak peeks in the upcoming weeks! ❤ #Cashmere19