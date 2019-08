Astronauta usurpadora: robó identidad de su pareja desde misión espacial NASA

As we prepare for #Artemis missions to send humans to the Moon, Jessica Vos is evaluating how to protect astronauts from radiation in space. In this image, Vos & @AstroAnnimal demonstrate the radiation protection plan in a representative Orion spacecraft: https://t.co/RLOBrcknAj pic.twitter.com/HuvHKLC9Xx

— Women@NASA (@WomenNASA) August 23, 2019