“Hay una enorme tragedia” Leonardo DiCaprio urgió a salvar el Amazonas y donó $5 millones

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @extinctionrebellion: Yesterday, members of the Huni Kuin Tribe from Brazil lead prayers for the protection of the Amazon outside the Brazilian Embassy in London @xrebellionuk⁣ All over the world, people took to the streets to express their outrage of the mistreatment of the Amazon. ⁣ ⁣ The fight continues. Get in touch with your local XR groups to find out how to get involved. ⁣ ⁣ Photo by Adrian Fisk.⁣ ⁣ #ExtinctionRebellion #ActForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #OurLungsAreOnFire #ActNow #RebelForLife