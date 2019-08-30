El pelotero Blake Bivens rompió el silencio después del asesinato de tres de sus familiares

El pitcher de Ligas Menores, Blake Bivens, quien perdió el martes pasado a su esposa, a su hijo y a su suegra, a manos de su cuñado, emitió su primer mensaje público luego de la tragedia.
Fue a través de su cuenta personal de Instagram donde desahogó su dolor con un mensaje largo y muy emotivo que le partiría el corazón a cualquiera.
Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them. Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine. My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. I long to hold the both of you again in heaven. I’m so glad you are with all your Great-grandmothers now, I know they are eating you up. This earth did not deserve either of you; you were just too wonderful to comprehend. Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together. You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I will never forget you. Skip you are a wonderful father and grandfather. We will get through this together as a family. We will not let the devil win! Thank you God for giving me the most wonderful family in the world! I’ve been blessed beyond belief. Thank you to all my family and friends who have reached out to me during this time of sorrow. Thank you @raysbaseball @biscuitbaseball for your support through everything. I am comforted by all the messages and well wishes. I’m not sure what is next for me, but I do know God has a plan even though I can’t see it.
“Hace dos días mi corazón se convirtió en cenizas. Mi vida como la conocía está destruida. El dolor que mi familia y yo sentimos es insoportable y no se puede expresar con palabras”, menciona el lanzador al principio de su mensaje.
“Emily, mi amor, eres la mejor esposa y madre que este mundo haya visto. Me convertiste en el hombre que soy hoy y me amaste con todos mis defectos. Trajiste a nuestro precioso bebé a este mundo e hiciste que nuestra familia fuera completa”, fueron algunas de las palabras que le dedicó a su esposa.
“¡Mi dulce niño, papá te quiere tanto! No puedo respirar sin ti aquí. Finalmente entendí lo que era el amor cuando naciste y habría hecho cualquier cosa por ti. Has cambiado mi vida para siempre, eres mi razón”, añadió Blake sobre su pequeño que sólo tenía 14 meses de nacido.
“Eras la mejor suegra que alguien podía pedir. Amabas a tu familia más que a nadie que haya visto. Has criado a la chica más maravillosa del mundo. Estoy tan contento de que todavía estén juntos. Fuiste la mejor Nana que este mundo haya visto y nunca te olvidaré”, señaló sobre la madre de su esposa.
Más adelante en la carta agradece a los familiares, amigos y compañeros de equipo que han tenido muestras de afecto y palabras reconfortantes para él.
Mathew Bernard, el cuñado acusado de ser el responsable del triple asesinato, ya está en prisión, sin derecho a fianza, y en espera de su primera comparecencia judicial.