La polémica boda en Irán de una niña de 9 años con un hombre de 28

This a wedding party for girl who is under 13 years old. I cried when I received this video from

Bahmai County which is a county in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in Iran. Under Islamic laws 13 year old girl can marry but cannot chose her dress code. pic.twitter.com/gqIQZDUcju

— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 2, 2019