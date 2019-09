Recuperan 33 cuerpos del trágico incendio en barco de buceo en California. Estos eran algunos de los ocupantes

I met Allie when she worked the galley on our trip to the Channel Islands some weeks ago. I can tell you she was kind, cheerful, hardworking, a beautiful person and a great cook. I'm sad to say she was one of the crew members who perished on the Conception https://t.co/G3DnMNUJ64

— Rowena Pelayo (@rgpelayo) September 4, 2019