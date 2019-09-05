Demi Lovato y su foto en bikini sin filtro y con celulitis

Demi Lovato ha iniciado una nueva etapa en su vida en donde se quiere mostrar más auténtica y real ante sus admiradores. Es por eso que la intérprete de “Échame La Culpa” compartió una foto en bikini sin filtro y en donde se le puede ver que tiene celulitis.
“Este es mi mayor miedo“, escribió la cantante en Instagram. “Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. ¿Y qué creen? Es celulitis. Ya me cansé de avergonzarme de mi cuerpo, editarlas (sí, las otras fotos en bikini estaban editadas y odié haberlo hecho) para que piensen que soy la belleza ideal de ellos, pero no es para mí. Esto es lo que hay“.
“Quiero que este nuevo capítulo en mi vida sea yo auténtica a quien soy en lugar de intentar llegar a los estándares de alguien más. Esta soy yo, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de ser dueña de un cuerpo que ha luchado mucho y que me continuará asombrando cuando algún día de a luz”, agregó.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
