FOTOS: Adicta al sexo que se acostó con 6 hombres en una sola noche, ahora es célibe por una poderosa razón

Laurie Jade Woodruff se dio cuenta desde muy temprana edad que el sexo era una parte importante de su vida. Perdió la virginidad a los 12 años de edad y desde entonces se obsesionó con las relaciones sexuales.
Sin embargo, la mujer, que admite ser una adicta al sexo que llegó a acostarse con seis hombres en una sola noche, ahora es célibe por una poderosa razón: tiene un hijo de 18 meses.
Woodruff le confesó a The Sun que hasta el año pasado tenía sexo con varios desconocidos cada semana, incluso dice haber perdido la cuenta, pero sus conquistas deben superar los 200 hombres. “Nunca era suficiente. Y fue sólo cuando me di cuenta de cómo eso podría afectar a mi hijo Henry, que busqué ayuda”, relató.
Laurie contó que desde pequeña le gustaban los niños y las niñas, un síntoma común de los adictos al sexo, y que su compulsión fue creciendo con los años. Se hizo asidua visitante de los clubes de sexo en Reino Unido luego de salir de fiesta con sus amigos. Conocía a extraños por Instagram con quienes se citaba para tener sexo.
Pero todo cambió cuando conoció a Ian, el padre de su hijo. Con él acordó tener una relación monógama, pero todo el tiempo discutían por el sexo y terminaron separándose. Cuando Laurie se descubrió a sí misma buscando a chicos desconocidos para tener sexo mientras su pequeño hijo estaba frente a ella, se dio cuenta de que tenía un problema y buscó ayuda.
Fue entonces cuando se unió a Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous (SLAA). Se inscribió al programa de 12 pasos y comenzó a asistir a sus reuniones de adictos al sexo. Así tuvo la idea de relatar su historia en un libro que fue publicado recientemente, “El diario de una adicta al sexo”.
Ahora, Laurie se mantiene célibe gracias a su trabajo en SLAA y puede poner mayor atención a su hijo. “Antes de comenzar a lidiar con mi adicción no podía decirle que no al sexo. Sólo ansiaba ese sentido de aprobación. Pero ya no estoy en ese lugar de desesperación. Ahora medito y no siempre estoy en mi teléfono buscando conectarme… Henry es mi foco ahora”, asegura.
