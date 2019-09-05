¡Olvida esta imagen de Johnny Rivera! Ahora luce totalmente distinto

En cuestión de meses, Johnny, el más pequeño de los hijos de la recordada Jenny Rivera, ha dado un cambio radical a su vida, pues el chico, que anteriormente se mostraba poco preocupado por su físico, hoy luce atlético y saludable.
Johnny ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram muchas fotos y videos en los que se le ve haciendo ejercicio y comenta lo feliz que se encuentra en esta nueva etapa de su vida: “He estado poniendo más atención a mi nutrición desde que comenzé a ejercitarme…no he estado teniendo tantos vegetales en mi dieta como necesito…siento que realmente estoy cargando mis músculos, por lo que tengo toneladas de energía ¡y mi digestión está mejorando! ¿Quién hubiera creído que tener tantos vegetales en mi dieta realmente causaría una gran diferencia?”
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been paying more attention to my nutrition since I started working out, which is why I’m glad to be a #teamipartner 🙌turns out, I haven’t been getting quite as many veggies in my diet as I need… 😅 so I’ve been drinking the @teamiblends Greens powder every day, and it’s definitely upped my game. I feel like I’m REALLY fueling my muscles, so I have tons of energy and my digestion is even improving! Who would have guessed that getting so many veggies into my diet would actually make a huge difference 💪🔥 If you guys are struggling with your diet right now, you need to check this greens powder out… and you can use my code JUAN20 for 20% off yours too #thankyouteami
El rostro de Johnny Rivera, que antes lucía muy relleno, ahora es afilado; en su cuerpo se ve una transformación y él muestra los músculos de sus brazos, por lo que cuenta ahora con una figura delgada. Junto a otra de sus imágenes Johnny escribió: “Podría hacer esto todo el día. El imaginar que soy un superhéroe me motiva”.
View this post on Instagram
This is so amazing. @spotify has a new tradition at the annual Día De Los Muertos Festival where they build an ofrenda to an artist. They chose my momma as the FIRST artist to have this honor. You guys have no idea how many emotions are running through me. I always say my mother is immortal because though her physical form is gone, the people she impacted will continue to love and remember her for generations to come forever. Thank you guys, her fans, for never stopping to love her. #JenniVive
