VIDEOS: Huracán Dorian comienza a causar estragos en Estados Unidos

Damage is being assessed after a tornado touched down in Emerald Isle. During hurricanes, tornadoes can form quickly with little warning. The threat of tornadoes will persist across portions of central & eastern NC through Fri. as Dorian’s bands expand north.

🎥 by Carteret Co. pic.twitter.com/9QYFiUBNHA

— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 5, 2019