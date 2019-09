Becky G habla sobre su época de pobreza

View this post on Instagram

Let’s come together to help end extreme poverty and support women all over the world 💪🏽❤️ Catch me, @thehughjackman & @priyankachopra on #ACTIVATE, the new series on @NatGeoChannel! Watch my episode tonight at 10/9c + 11PM CST on TV or online at globalcitizen.org/activate and join me, @glblctzn & @ProcterGamble in taking action 🌍