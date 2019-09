Los videos al “desnudo” de Tiffany Trump y su madre grabados cuando Trump se lanzó a la presidencia

View this post on Instagram

I shot this Confessional of Marla Maples on 11/9/15, one year before the election (and my birthday) in New York City at RED Digital Cinema. It didn't make my show preview at Frieze Art Fair, but wanted to share it with you all now. Shot in 6K on the RED Epic Dragon Monochrome camera with a 100mm Xenon FF lens by Optik Schneider and lit with the Joker Evolution HMI by K5600 Lighting USA. Big thanks to Jarred Land & Justin Jones at RED, Peter Bradshaw, Leslie Galerne-Smith & Ryan Smith at K56, Paul Cousins and everyone at Chimera.