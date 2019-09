Miley Cyrus y Kaitlynn Carter asistieron a un desfile y no escondieron su amor

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter take their whirlwind romance to New York City as they enjoy a late night out with friends stopping at several hotspots.#MileyCyrus #Kaitlynn

DETAILS AND MORE PICTURES + VIDEO (TAP LINK)https://t.co/KBVlsACLTW pic.twitter.com/IEf0BXXy2N

— Hollywood Pipeline (@HlywdPipeline) September 11, 2019