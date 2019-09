La cantante Dayanna García conmueve Instagram al cantarle a su abuelito

View this post on Instagram

Noche De Karaoke Con Mi Tata 👴🏻❤️ My Tata Does Not Remember Alot Of Things Due To Dementia. But I Sing To Him Almost Everyday And He Remembered The Song “ Fallaste Corazon “ . And I Swear I Tried So Hard Not To Cry 👴🏻❤️Este Hombre Es Mi Vida ❤️ Buenosdias!!!