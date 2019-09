Advierten que ciertos antiácidos podrían contener sustancias cancerígenas

FDA is alerting the public that some ranitidine medicines, including some products commonly known as the brand-name drug Zantac, contain low levels of a probable human carcinogen. The FDA is currently evaluating whether there is risk to patients. https://t.co/feHOoyfm8C pic.twitter.com/ut5bFG9JeB

— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) September 13, 2019