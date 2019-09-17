¡De 10 perfecto! El inspirador desnudo de la gimnasta Katelyn Ohashi

View this post on Instagram

the human body. our own beautiful, unique forms of artwork. my willingness to do this shoot, that has a plethora of meanings, was to display the marks on my body, that i was once insecure about, which of course with good lighting become a little less noticeable and to showcase a story of once insecurity and shame turning into comfort, empowerment, confidence and art. but of course with art comes interpretation and unfortunately a misconceived judgement bc society tends to ruin beauty in a natural state. @rechellealyse once told me that as people we have the right to remain UNTOUCHED even if we are completely unclothed. @espn #espnbodyissue2019