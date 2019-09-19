Fue al hospital por una tos y terminaron amputándole las piernas y un brazo

View this post on Instagram

#survivingsepsis My husband Rob and me in a wheelchair at Rookwood Hospital. This was taken 4 months after being on life support and waking up a quadruple amputee due to contracting #sepsis I was at the very early stages of Rehabilitation, in August 2016. At the time I had left over necrotic (dead)tissue to the tip of my Right thumb. My vascular surgeon was desperately trying to save my thumb. The tissue fell off after a month or two, revealing a piece of bone at the end, which I needed surgery for to file it down. Worth the gruesomeness !! as only ended up losing the tip of my thumb..which has been a lifeline in my recovery. My thumb is the difference between total dependence to some independence. The loss of any independence was so so hard to tolerate. I had no #prosthetics at the time, I was in a manual wheelchair and my journey was just beginning. Sepsis doesn't just affect one person..the strain on Rob is plain to see. #sepsis #amputee #sepsisawareness #survivor #amplife #visibledifference #sepsisfighter