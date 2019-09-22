Diosas del fitness: Jen Selter, el cuerpo más perfecto de todo Instagram

View this post on Instagram

FREE WORKOUT CLASS!!!! ⬇️ Had so much fun shooting for my next @fitplan_app program yesterday and I can’t wait to do it all again today even though I’m on zero sleep!! This is the 8th program I’ve shot and every time I think about how lucky I am to have such a strong community. In honor of wrapping up these next two new programs, I’ll be hosting a FREE VIP MEET & GREET – and workout in West Hollywood! Sign up ( link in my bio ) I CAN’T WAIT TO MEET YOU GUYS! Spots are filling up quick! ( I know this caption has nothing to do with video 😹)