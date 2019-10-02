Qué autos usaron Meghan Markle y el Principe Harry durante su visita a Sudáfrica

Meghan Markle y el Principe Harry de Inglaterra terminaron hoy un recorrido real por Africa del Sur de la mano de hijo Archie. Éste fue el primer viaje familiar de la familia.
El duque y la duquesa de Sussex hicieron visitas a organizaciones y fundaciones no gubernamentales de su agrado por Africa del Sur, Malawi y Angola desde el pasado 23 de septiembre. Pero el viaje también tuvo como intención seguir los pasos de la fallecida Princesa Diana, madre de Harry.
View this post on Instagram
“If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and uninhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalTourAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
La incorporación de Archie, el miembro más joven de la Familia Real, al viaje lo convierte en “uno de los miembros de la realeza más jóvenes en una gira oficial”. El bebé cumplió seis meses durante el recorrido.
Entre los más destacados acontecimientos del viaje se encuentran la reunión que tuvieron los duques con Graça Machel, viuda de Nelson Mandela, quien también es una activista de derechos humanos.
View this post on Instagram
Today as they near the end of #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica The Duke and Duchess have been able to spend time with Graça Machel – the politician, humanitarian, and international advocate for women's and children's rights. Their Royal Highnesses were delighted to be able to meet Graça and her family, and talk about their shared passion for their work on equality and human rights. Graça, who was married to former South African President and anti-apartheid campaigner Nelson Mandela, was made an honorary British Dame by Her Majesty The Queen for her contributions and services to human rights protection. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA Images
Los duques viajan con estilo por Africa del Sur
Según un reporte de The Sun, una flotilla de SUVs Range Rovers, las favoritas de la Familia Real, fue llevada al continente africano para que la familia se movilizara con toda comodidad.
The Times también reportó que el envío incluyó cinco Land Rover Discoverys como vehículos de respaldo policiales, junto con el Range Rover que la pareja usa en casa. Y la Associated Press agregó que los vehículos fueron cedidos por Jaguar Land Rover sin ningún impuesto agregado.
Las SUVs lujosas todoterreno fueron llevadas especialmente para los duques porque los organizadores del tour no pudieron encontrar vehículos adecuados para la Familia, explica The Sun. Las SUVs, aparentemente, están adaptadas para brindar no solo comodidad a los duques, sino para protegerlos de cualquier atentado.
He aquí algunas imágenes de su viaje por las regiones sudafricanas.
View this post on Instagram
Following our tradition of rotating the accounts we follow on a monthly basis, for the month of October we are celebrating “community.” • Over the last week on their official tour to Southern Africa, The Duke and Duchess have had a poignant reminder of the importance of community – the sense of support and togetherness that is felt from feeling like you are a part of something that respects difference but also celebrates shared values for the greater good. Please let us know the favourite organisation in your community – one you enjoy volunteering for, or that makes you proud to be a part of – one that supports you personally in your everyday life, and that defines what you feel community is all about. Based on your suggestions we will then choose our new accounts to follow for October. Thanks so much and thanks for being a part of the Sussex community! Photo ©️ High Commission
View this post on Instagram
Side by side with local park rangers in Liwonde National Park, The Duke of Sussex has laid a wreath at the memorial of Guardsman Matthew Talbot. Guardsman Talbot, who was just 22, lost his life earlier this year while on a joint anti-poaching mission with the British Army, the Malawian government and African Parks. The Counter-Poaching Operation is an on-going partnership that requires local organisations such as @AfricanParksNetwork to monitor and protect wildlife from poachers, so that communities can benefit from tourism. These patrols by African Park Rangers can last between 10 hours and 8 days. Guardsmen Talbot was incredibly proud of his role in countering this threat and had played a huge part in the progress and success so far. The Duke laid the wreath on behalf of the Talbot family, and said he was honoured to be able to do so, as he has worked closely with park rangers in these efforts and celebrates each and every one of them as heroes. Often away from the public eye, many people are prepared to put themselves in harm’s way, in a bid to protect wildlife from poachers. The joint missions, with support of the local community, were established by The Duke and have proven to reduce poacher activity. #RoyalVisitMalawi Photo ©️ PA images
View this post on Instagram
Happy Heritage Day South Africa! 🇿🇦 • Today we are celebrating the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos PA images / SussexRoyal
Te recomendamos