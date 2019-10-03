Reinas del atletismo: Angélica Bengtsson es poder y belleza

La saltadora vivió momentos dramáticos cuando se rompió su pértiga
Foto: IG: @angelicab_pv
Por: Redacción

La saltadora sueca Angélica Bengtsson rompió el récord de su país durante el Mundial de Atletismo de Doha con una pértiga prestada tras superar los 4’80 después de romper la suya en el primer intento que dejó un momento de drama.

Tras el accidente, Bengtsson logró reponerse para superar el récord de salto de pértiga de Suecia, en una actuación que pasará para el recuerdo el resto de su vida y en la memoria de los aficionados quedará guardado su fuerza de voluntad y su belleza.

