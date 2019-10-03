Reinas del atletismo: Angélica Bengtsson es poder y belleza

La saltadora sueca Angélica Bengtsson rompió el récord de su país durante el Mundial de Atletismo de Doha con una pértiga prestada tras superar los 4’80 después de romper la suya en el primer intento que dejó un momento de drama.
Tras el accidente, Bengtsson logró reponerse para superar el récord de salto de pértiga de Suecia, en una actuación que pasará para el recuerdo el resto de su vida y en la memoria de los aficionados quedará guardado su fuerza de voluntad y su belleza.
View this post on Instagram
Missa inte slutstriden av Finnkampen på söndag 💪🏼 Det kommer bli en fantastisk fest och köper du biljetter i stavkurvan hjälper du dessutom till att hedra Hasse Lagerqvists minne ✨ Vi stavhopperskor dyker upp runt kl 14, med tävlingsstart kl 15:10 💪🏼.
View this post on Instagram
What a weird trip 😂 So many ups and downs 😅 Great people, great friends, difficult travels and difficult winds. I'm happy to have cleared two heights and from last years no-heighting at the same competition, this was actually infinitely better ☺️ Looking forward to Paris DL 💎 this Saturday! Thank you Birmingham for the good times 🎩.
View this post on Instagram
4,60m – hall record, new national lead and a beautiful win 😃 Lovely to jump in Sätra once again and what a fun competition, with five pole vault pits parallel to each other 😄 I wish to come back next year also to @just.pole.vault ❤️.
View this post on Instagram
Are selfies still a thing? Good morning ☀️
