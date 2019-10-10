¿Kate Middleton se une al club de las sexys rubias?

La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, ha ido cambiando de look paulatinamente. De ser una mujer con el cabello moreno ahora parece que se ha unido al club de las rubias. Han un dicho popular que dice que “las rubias se divierten más”.
Aquí les compartimos algunas imágenes de cómo luce ahora la esposa del príncipe William, futura reina de Inglaterra, con su cabellera rubia y los cambios que ha experimentado con el paso de los años.
New post up on the blog tonight! Kate was out and about today in a fresh fall ensemble. She was wearing a lovely scalloped sweater top from @warehouseuk, trousers from @insidejigsaw, and her wildly popular heels from @tods. She carried her gorgeous @chanelofficial purse and was wearing @aspreylondon Oak Leaf earrings. I didn't like Kate's "culottes" for her visit to Evelina, but today's Jigsaw trousers were a win. I have shared why Evelina was a miss, but today was a win on the blog [link in profile]. Let me know what you think here and/or in the poll in Stories! . . . . #katemiddleton #princesskate #duchesskate #theduchessofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #katemiddletonstyle #hrhtheduchessofcambridge #cambridgelove #theduchesskate #royalfamily #katemiddletonstyle #dresslikeaduchess
Muchos han notado que de un tono chocolate, casi miel, ha pasado a tener un tono más claro, con mechones más rubios.
Catherine has changed her hair colour and I love the new one 💛. Which one is your favourite ? 💇♀️❣ -October 10th 2019. . Photos : Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Aga Khan Centre ahead of their Royal Tour of Pakistan in London, England 🇵🇰 -October 2nd 2019. . She is so lovely 😍🥰💙. . Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity at Natural History Museum at Natural History Museum in London, England 🏛 -October 9th 2019. . Her top is so beautiful 😍💜👍. . #royalfamily #katemiddleton #PrinceWilliam #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #London #monarchy #england #english #british #britishmonarchy #britishroyalfamily #photooftheday #love #l4l #happy #cute #gorgeous #amazing #beautiful #lovely #pretty #bestcouple #adorable #instadaily #baby #instapic
Kate siempre ha sido una mujer hermosa, que ha acaparado la atención de infinidad de revistas, y su larga cabellera café siempre ha sido apreciada por sus fans.
Woow Classy 😍 1, 2, 3 or 4 ??? via #KateMiddleton . . . #fashion #style #fashionable #newyork #london #dubai #paris #istanbul #moscow #nyc #fashionista #losangeles #dress #eveningdress #florida #love #hautecouture #couture #redcarpet #loveit #moda #milano #america #usa #fashionblogger #nice
La duquesa de Cambridge sabe destacar su atractivo con moños, coletas y su cabello suelto.
She’s really been killing it this summer😍😍😍 #katemiddleton #kate #catherinemiddleton #princesskate #troopingthecolour #princelouis #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #duchessofcambridge #theduchessofcambridge #willsandkate #williamandkate #williamandcatherine #thecambridges #britishroyalfamily
Algunos creen ahora, que la intención de la duquesa es ser completamente rubia, con el paso del tiempo.
The Duchess chose a very autumnal olive green and deep purple ensemble with a mix of old and new pieces. She debuted another pair of wide-legged trousers by Jigsaw — the ‘Relaxed Gathered Waist Culotte’ in ‘Khaki’, which are £89 down from £130. The trousers include an elasticated waist, front slant pockets and ruching from the waistband to the hem. The Duchess paired the trousers with the Warehouse ‘Wave Pointelle Detail Jumper’ in ‘Berry’, which was £39. The jumper features a modern scallop-edged funnel neck and is made using a finely knitted fabric with a lace-effect design, ribbed trims and button detail for a vintage-inspired feel. For accessories, The Duchess carried her Chanel calfskin bag with enamel handle which she debuted in Paris in 2017. She also had on her matching £316 burgundy fringed leather heels by Tod’s. Kate finished off the look with her stunning Asprey Oak Leaf Small Hoop Earrings which are available on the website. They feature intertwined oak leaves in 18ct yellow gold with pavé diamonds. Repost : @katemidleton • 🇬🇧 #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #Kensington #kensingtonpalace #royal #royalfamily #royalcouple #royalty #britishroyalfamily #britishroyalty #england #hrhtheduchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #catherineelizabethmiddleton #Duchess #Cambridge #London #princewilliam #UK #unitedkingdom #theroyalfamily #herroyalhighness #CatherineMiddleton #TheCambridges #theduchessofcambridge