El jugador de los Astros, Carlos Correa visita a pacientes con cáncer

Nothing else in this world is as rewarding as this. Carlos and I got to meet this special guy today🙏🏼 Jalen is a fellow Laredoian like myself AND attends my old high school 🤟🏼As soon as I heard about Jalen being in Houston I made sure we did everything possible to meet him 🙏🏼 You are our hero Jalen! Keep fighting we’re right behind you cheering you on🧡 thank you @mdandersoncancercenter for letting us visit some of your patients🙏🏼 #LonghornPride