Las protestas de las que pocos hablan: las calles de Haití arden en llamas en reclamo de salida del presidente

I'm in my thirties. I was a child during the 1991 CIA coup in #Haiti. I remember my mom and uncle as activists. My aunt was interned in Guantanamo Bay. Haitians never give up. Haitians stood up against the brutal army and UN guns and germs. This is Haiti today still fighting. pic.twitter.com/Lt3WoPqJbU

— Madame Boukman – Justice 4 Haiti 🇭🇹 (@madanboukman) October 9, 2019