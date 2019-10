Inmigrante dueño de cadena de pizzerías era desamparado y ahora ayuda a otros sin hogar

Hakki Akdeniz wept as he left candles, flowers, & pizza at the crimes scenes. He own a pizza shop & feeds the #homeless every wk. He used to be homeless himself & never turns away the hungry. 4 homeless men were savagely beaten to death as they slept in Chinatown. @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/Xi1A84ei4v

— Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) October 7, 2019