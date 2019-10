Atacan el cuerpo de Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, y la comparan con Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram

Kate Middleton Wears Royal Blue for a Surprise Engagement at the Imperial War Museum on Oct 31, 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge looks stylish as ever. For the event, Middleton opted for a simple yet classy blue long sleeve sheath dress by Jenny Packham, which featured puffed shoulders and a subtle belt at the waist. She accessorized with a nude clutch from Mulberry and suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi. Kate's dress is bespoke and you aren't even able to shop the style.