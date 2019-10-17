Hombre de Florida domina a un caimán en una piscina

Un “cazador” de caimanes de Florida se dio el gusto de dominar a un reptil de ocho pies en una piscina de Florida.
Paul Bedard, de Gator Boys Alligator Rescue, publicó imágenes en Instagram en las que aparece en traje de baño mientras sostiene en su brazos al caimán.
El hombre fue el encargado de atender una emergencia en Parkland. El caimán atravesó la malla protectora de una vivienda y entró a la piscina. Bedard dijo a WFLA que llevaba meses esperado por un caimán de gran tamaño.
El hombre dijo que atrapar este tipo de reptiles en una piscina es divertido ya que el agua es clara y no tienen donde esconderse. La estrategia es “jugar” por un rato hasta que el animal se cansa. Esto además evita que el animal se lastime con el concreto una vez es retirado del agua.
Got an e-gator call this morning about an 8 to 9 foot alligator in a swimming pool up in Parkland. The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool. I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call. These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear. So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there. This guy was super mellow didn't really give me a hard time at all, I couldn't get him to spin on me he really wanted nothing to do with me. I simply made a frontal catch put a snare on his mouth and taped him up. Then finally got him to expend some energy…. I didn't want to pull him out of the water until he was tired, because he'll usually go into a death roll and smash himself up on the concrete or, if he's not taped, bite the concrete or something so it's always better to make him expend that energy in the water where is not going to get banged up. He ended up being 8 feet 8 in, and didn't really give me a hassle at all, it was basically as smooth and easy as it ever gets. Thank you Lord, much appreciated. #gatorboysalligatorrescue #gatorboys #rescue #animal #alligator #gators #gator #paulbedard #evergladesholidaypark #everglades #crocodile #croc #greatful #nuisancealligator
“Este caimán estaba tranquilo, no me dio ninguna dificultad”, dijo Bedard en su cuenta de Instagram. “No me puso a girar, no quería nada de mí. Fui de frente, amarré su boca y listo”.