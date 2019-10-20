Diosas del Fitness: Amanda Lee, la entrenadora de una de las Kardashian… ¡es más hot que ella!

View this post on Instagram

Not posed vs posed 💛 No one looks perfect all the time! Everything is angles, posing, and lighting. First pic is me not sucking in my stomach or pushing out my hip/booty. Second pic is sucking it all in, standing with better posture and popping my hip out. Just a reminder that everything you see on social media is people posting the best version of themselves, not reality. Bikini from @fashionnova