Cardi B anuncia final de Rithm & Flow

Who watching @rhythmandflownetflix the finale is on Netflix. @londynnbofficial_ @dsmoke7 @flawlessri @troymanofficial I want you guys to know ya real life rap winners.I hope you guys get the exposure and love ya deserve after this show.You guys are amazing rappers,artist and humans and I’m so glad I met ya . Samething to all the top THIRTY CONTESTANTS.Im happy to be apart of this journey in ya life.