Diosas del fitness: Michelle Lewin, una figura perfecta trabajada todos los días

Michelle Lewin: la historia de la jovencita más flaca que todas las demás y que después se convirtió en una hermosa Diosa del Fitness se repite con esta escultural venezolana que ya supera los 13 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
Michelle no cuidaba su alimentación y no estaba beneficiando su progreso físico. Se preparó a conciencia en el mundo del fitness, actividad que la atrapó para siempre y a partir de ahí se dedico a entrenar, a superarse y a inspirarnos día a día.
View this post on Instagram
So, it’s abs day…💃🏼 -Don't need no gym to shape those abs, folks! (PARA ESPANOL, empuje "VER TRADUCCIÓN") -The abdominals are actually one muscle only. You cannot only train only lower abs without engaging your whole core… but you can focus on them. Lower abs is my priority when training abs, therefor I start with leg raises and end with normal, but slow, crunches (that I feel hits more the upper part of the abs). ✅The annoying fact of the week: -Everyone has abs, the biggest difference is if they are covered in a thin, or a large, layer of (unwanted) fat. So it's mostly in the diet, but working out will shape them for sure. 🥂 It is too individual how many repetitions I should recommend you to do here, you have to 1) find your limit 2) push the limit, and 3) set goals AND STICK TO YOUR GOALS. ✔️4-5 sets per workout. Most importantly: -Feel the burn. That pain you feel in your abs… is actually good for you. No pain, no… what was that again? ✅As a beginner, you are welcome to try my @FITPLAN_app 3 or 5 day “beginner plan” Download the app from my website (link in my bio) and you can try it 7 days for free! Bikini: @m.elle.store 👙
View this post on Instagram
OF course you build better muscles in the gym… (PARA ESPANOL, empuje "VER TRADUCCIÓN") …or well, you don’t actually BUILD in the gym either since what you really do in the gym is “breaking down” while the building process is when you rest. And with that being said, to STAY in shape: all you need is your body weight (unless you are a professional body builder). To stay in shape you don't need to tear down your muscle fibers as much as when you build them. You need to keep them active. If you stop, your body automatically ask itself "and why am I carrying around all these heavy, overdeveloped fibers" and starts getting rid of them. And we don't want that, now do we? So, I'd say you need about 30-40 minutes of intense workout, without too much time in between sets. This routine you can do two ways: 1) Each exercise 4 times, or 2) Do them one after each other, and then start from the beginning 4 times. REMEMBER: switch legs so both sides gets an equal amount of training. Sounds good? Any questions?
View this post on Instagram
Mantenerte en forma durante las vacaciones💪🏻✌🏻 1️⃣Ir tan abajo como puedas! -Mantener la rodilla y el talón en el mismo ángulo. 2️⃣¿Para qué es este ejercicio? -Los muslos -Abdominales -Pecho -Hombros -Triceps 3️⃣¡Mantén los codos cerca de tu cuerpo! 2º: Pequeño detalle para entrenar el lado de los glúteos (por redondez) 4️⃣NUESTROS programas de entrenamiento hecho para TI (mujeres y hombres) en la aplicación @FITPLAN_app. 👍🏻Top:@one0one_101 Bikini:@M_Elle
