Diosas del fitness: Michelle Lewin, una figura perfecta trabajada todos los días

So, it’s abs day…💃🏼 -Don't need no gym to shape those abs, folks! (PARA ESPANOL, empuje "VER TRADUCCIÓN") -The abdominals are actually one muscle only. You cannot only train only lower abs without engaging your whole core… but you can focus on them. Lower abs is my priority when training abs, therefor I start with leg raises and end with normal, but slow, crunches (that I feel hits more the upper part of the abs). ✅The annoying fact of the week: -Everyone has abs, the biggest difference is if they are covered in a thin, or a large, layer of (unwanted) fat. So it's mostly in the diet, but working out will shape them for sure. 🥂 It is too individual how many repetitions I should recommend you to do here, you have to 1) find your limit 2) push the limit, and 3) set goals AND STICK TO YOUR GOALS. ✔️4-5 sets per workout. Most importantly: -Feel the burn. That pain you feel in your abs… is actually good for you. No pain, no… what was that again? ✅As a beginner, you are welcome to try my @FITPLAN_app 3 or 5 day “beginner plan” Download the app from my website (link in my bio) and you can try it 7 days for free! Bikini: @m.elle.store 👙