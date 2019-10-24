Vivian Fabiola es una influencer que sabe robar miradas con su belleza y encanto a través de YouTube

Vivian Fabiola, famosa youtuber e influencer.
Foto: Cortesía de Vivian Fabiola
Por: Clary Castro

Vivian Fabiola es una influencer que sabe brillar a través de las pantallas de Clevver TeVe. A través de este canal de YouTube comparte lo mejor del mundo del entretenimiento tanto latino como anglosajón. Y como influencer también demuestra que su carisma y belleza son su mejor arma de conquista.

A través de sus redes sociales su público puede ver y apreciar sus gustos en el mundo de la moda, y como su estilo juvenil varia desde lo casual hasta lo chic y elegante.

A continuación les compartimos algunas candentes imágenes de Vivian Fabiola. 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Saturday! Still thinking about the amazing experience I have had supporting, watching and sharing with you all about @vida_starz Season 2. . . 📺 Binge watch all of Season 2 this Memorial Day Weekend #VidaStarz 🌈 Also, it fills my heart with joy to finally see the #Latinx Community represented on an amazing series where all 10 episodes have been directed by LATINAS & where the show’s cast & crew is practically 100% Latinx w/ diverse backgrounds! 👏🏻 . . 👏🏻 Bravo @TanyaSaracho #ad ****Let’s watch together, Twitter party happening NOW! @VivianFabiolaV #vida #hernandezsisters #latinx #lgbtq #queer #latinos #latinas #latinx #hollywood #whattowatch #memorialdayweekend #vidaseason2

A post shared by V i v i a n F a b i o l a (@vivianfabiolav) on

View this post on Instagram

¡Maná 🇲🇽 🎶 🤘🏻🌹. Habrá muchas Instagram stories hoy 🔥. #mana #rayandoelsoltour ☀️

A post shared by V i v i a n F a b i o l a (@vivianfabiolav) on

Así es como Vivian se pone en acción y conquista las cámaras de YouTube desde Clevver TeVe.

Para Ti Mujer