Vivian Fabiola es una influencer que sabe robar miradas con su belleza y encanto a través de YouTube

Vivian Fabiola es una influencer que sabe brillar a través de las pantallas de Clevver TeVe. A través de este canal de YouTube comparte lo mejor del mundo del entretenimiento tanto latino como anglosajón. Y como influencer también demuestra que su carisma y belleza son su mejor arma de conquista.
A través de sus redes sociales su público puede ver y apreciar sus gustos en el mundo de la moda, y como su estilo juvenil varia desde lo casual hasta lo chic y elegante.
A continuación les compartimos algunas candentes imágenes de Vivian Fabiola.
Memorial Day Weekend! 🇺🇸 Let’s remember to celebrate, honor & respect those who sacrificed for our freedom 🙏🏻 . 📸: @jpixelphotography @jpixeladventures . ☀️ Me congelé tomándome esta foto pero no importa porque amo el mar, cuidémoslo! Estamos de fin de semana feriado. #memorialdayweekend #beachday #lbc #memorialday #america #beach #beachbum #celebrate #weekend #bikini #enelmarlavidaesmassabrosa
Happy Saturday! Still thinking about the amazing experience I have had supporting, watching and sharing with you all about @vida_starz Season 2. . . 📺 Binge watch all of Season 2 this Memorial Day Weekend #VidaStarz 🌈 Also, it fills my heart with joy to finally see the #Latinx Community represented on an amazing series where all 10 episodes have been directed by LATINAS & where the show’s cast & crew is practically 100% Latinx w/ diverse backgrounds! 👏🏻 . . 👏🏻 Bravo @TanyaSaracho #ad ****Let’s watch together, Twitter party happening NOW! @VivianFabiolaV #vida #hernandezsisters #latinx #lgbtq #queer #latinos #latinas #latinx #hollywood #whattowatch #memorialdayweekend #vidaseason2
Happiness is… being comfortable in your own shoes and skin! 💜 Always be yourself because everyone else is already taken. Lovin my @crocs ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #mood #happy #smile #SummerIsComing #ad #ComeAsYouAre #ComfortableInYourOwnShoes
¡Mi primera vez en #mikonos y me ha encantado! 🇬🇷 Cosas que debí hacer para preparar:. •Aprender por lo menos a decir algunas frases cómo: hola, gracias, buenos días etc. • Entender las conversiones de dólares a Euros para facilitar a la hora de pagar. #travel #grecia #greece #mood #sundayfunday . @saintjohnresort
Así es como Vivian se pone en acción y conquista las cámaras de YouTube desde Clevver TeVe.