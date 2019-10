¿Quién gana más en la NBA?

Family doesn’t necessarily only mean blood related. It’s the Love and Loyalty that’s shared amongst each other. Yea, we laugh, we cry and sometimes even fight but at the end of the day we know we GOT US. FAMILY!!!! @adidas #CreatedWithAdidas #WeRepresent

https://t.co/ARWYI9eRlz pic.twitter.com/pkcsyPcovO

— James Harden (@JHarden13) September 13, 2019