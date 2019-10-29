Camila Cabello dedica hermoso mensaje al hombre de su vida ¡y es mexicano!

Una mujer puede tener muchos amores en su vida, pero ninguno de ellos podrá compararse nunca en sentimiento con el amor profundo que una hija le dedica a un padre cuando este es cariñoso y ofrece un apoyo incondicional.
Al parecer, Camila Cabello es una de las afortunadas con un papá amoroso y presente. Así nos lo hizo notar con el emotivo mensaje que puso para él a través de sus redes sociales, donde lo felicita por su cumpleaños.
My papa, I could cry right now just thinking about you. Oh yep. I’m crying lol. Every year for your birthday I write something on here and just because I love getting the chance to write and reflect about how lucky I feel to have you as my papa. I think of when I was a baby and every time I was crying you would hold me and I’d calm down, I think of when you would tickle me and tickle Tofi until we peed our pants with laughter, I think of that picture of me on my first day of kindergarten where I’m crying clinging to your leg cause I didn’t wanna leave you, i think of in high school when you would wake me up and tell me to get ready and 20 minutes later I’d be in my fucking bed asleep in my uniform and you’d be like CAMILITA POR FAVOR LEVANTATE HIJA 🤬🤬🤬 😂😂😂 i think of when I broke my chin when I was 4 and you told me they were gonna put magic golden thread in my chin cause I was scared of the stitches, I think of now that I’m older and the scratches and breaks and hurts are in my heart, and you look at me every time like you wish you could tell me there is magic thread and that it would make it go away , but instead you just make me laugh while I’m crying, which; when you’re 22, is basically magic golden thread. I think of every time your belief in me and who I am is so strong that it reminds me to believe in myself. I think of the fact that there is nothing on this earth you wouldn’t do for us, and you give us the strongest, most ferocious, silliest, purest love in the whole world. I love you my papa. Happy Birthday ❤️
“Todos los años escribo algo por aquí para tu cumpleaños y solo porque me encanta tener la oportunidad de escribir y reflexionar sobre la suerte que tengo de tenerte como mi papá”. En el texto que acompaña a las tres bellas fotografías, la cantante habla sobre hechos muy concretos de su crecimiento al lado de su padre, los cuales recuerda con especial cariño.
Remarca el hecho de que él ha estado allí acompañándola a cada paso del camino, curando primero sus heridas físicas de niña, así como ahora cura las heridas y cicatrices de su corazón.
Alejandro Cabello, su padre, es mexicano de nacimiento y ha inculcado la pertenencia de su cultura a sus hijas, como Camila lo ha hecho notar en múltiples ocasiones.