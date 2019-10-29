Camila Cabello dedica hermoso mensaje al hombre de su vida ¡y es mexicano!

View this post on Instagram

My papa, I could cry right now just thinking about you. Oh yep. I’m crying lol. Every year for your birthday I write something on here and just because I love getting the chance to write and reflect about how lucky I feel to have you as my papa. I think of when I was a baby and every time I was crying you would hold me and I’d calm down, I think of when you would tickle me and tickle Tofi until we peed our pants with laughter, I think of that picture of me on my first day of kindergarten where I’m crying clinging to your leg cause I didn’t wanna leave you, i think of in high school when you would wake me up and tell me to get ready and 20 minutes later I’d be in my fucking bed asleep in my uniform and you’d be like CAMILITA POR FAVOR LEVANTATE HIJA 🤬🤬🤬 😂😂😂 i think of when I broke my chin when I was 4 and you told me they were gonna put magic golden thread in my chin cause I was scared of the stitches, I think of now that I’m older and the scratches and breaks and hurts are in my heart, and you look at me every time like you wish you could tell me there is magic thread and that it would make it go away , but instead you just make me laugh while I’m crying, which; when you’re 22, is basically magic golden thread. I think of every time your belief in me and who I am is so strong that it reminds me to believe in myself. I think of the fact that there is nothing on this earth you wouldn’t do for us, and you give us the strongest, most ferocious, silliest, purest love in the whole world. I love you my papa. Happy Birthday ❤️