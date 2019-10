La ciudad de EEUU en donde van más de 55 horas de caída de nieve ininterrumpida

JAW-DROPPING SNOW GLOBE scenery this frigid morning in Genesee, CO in the Foothills with blue skies and sun leading to steam whirls over the road surfaces! Way too cold for Gizmo. Next round of #snow will be much more substantial! #cowx #denver #rockymountains pic.twitter.com/z9rsuB7KQd

— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 28, 2019