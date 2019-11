VIDEO: anciano cantante es golpeado en la cabeza y termina sangrando en el Metro de Nueva York

View this post on Instagram

😡😡😡 What a world we live in that some people see preaching the word of God as a threat to their lives.. This old man right here was just singing some gospel songs and sharing the word of God to people on the train, he didn’t say anything to hurt anyone, he wasn’t even loud, you could barely hear him talk but this is what he got in return from a transgendered Lady. Who hit him on the head with her heels 👠,threw his Bible away and no one didn't do anything to help but to look at this old man bleed. It's just so annoying because this old man was far away from Her….‍…..I was just so mad and I felt I needed to do something to help him because he was bleeding too much. He’s just an old man……. he doesn’t deserve this …Justice is needed. Please tag the right people who needs to see this ….🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼this old man needs justice because the lady got away 😡😡😡😡😡😡 see the next post to see how terrified this old man was 😢😢😢😢 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @abcnews @abcworldnewstonight @instablog9ja @tundeedut_news @cnn @theellenshow @frankrichboy @iamsteveharveytv @news12bx @train @tundeednut @officiallindaikeji @nytimes @@nypd @nypost @sonniebaduuk @tonyrapu @bishopjakes @shaunking #bekindbyellen #justice #mta #kindness #gospeltruth #newyork #newyorkcity #steveharvey #funmike #wordoftheday#tundeednut #instablog #newyorkcity #yabaleftonline